Proposal for ward-level Covid Care Centres

Based in Bengaluru, a non-government organisation Bal Utsav has sought the State Government’s approval to set up 100-bedded Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the city. These will be designed to work as a feeder to an existing hospital.

Only patients who absolutely need critical care will be admitted to a hospital. Others could be attended to these CCCs at the ward level, says the Bal Utsav people. “Existing wedding halls, schools, community centres and vacant grounds could be used to set up these Centres, which can function for the next 90-120 days.”

The NGO has suggested that it can pilot the CCCs in four wards, preferably in one zone of the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and later replicate across the city. The proposed ‘Bharat Covid Care Centres’ will be equipped with ICU beds, oxygens and the required IT infrastructure to enable telemedicine.

Oxygen concentrators

Volunteers across the city are doing their bit to address the life-threatening shortage of oxygen-linked hospital beds. This trio from Kaggadasapura, Jagadish Babu, Eeshan and Rishi, for instance, have arranged 15 oxygen concentrators and are lending them free-of-cost to Covid patients in need.

“We send the concentrators to the homes of anybody who calls us. They can use the device for three to four days until they find a hospital or recover. We have already sent the concentrators to the homes of 35 patients,” says Jagadish.