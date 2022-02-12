'Prospective tenants' rob home-alone senior citizen in Yelachenahalli

A gang robbed a home-alone senior citizen in the guise of checking out his house he intended to rent, police said.

The four-member gang had watched the Yelachenahalli house of 76-year-old Umar Hayath Khan for quite some time before carrying out the operation on January 14, according to police.

Khan, who retired from Indian Aluminium Company Limited, owns a residential building and has occupied a portion of it. His wife died a year ago while his three children are settled abroad. Seeking to rent another portion of the building, he put up a notice outside in early January.

On January 13, two men visited him and sought to check out the house up for rent. Khan asked him to come the next day. The duo returned the next day but Khan declined to show the house, saying he doesn’t have the keys. The duo pushed him into the house. Then flashing a knife, they took away about Rs 2.5 lakh worth of gold jewellery (four necklaces and rings and four pairs of earrings) and Rs 3,000 in cash.

Khan filed a complaint at the jurisdictional Kumaraswamy Layout police station.

Police soon found out the robbery was carried out by four people: two other men had stood outside, watching.

Police eventually managed to track down all the four: Tabrez Ahmed, 36, Sameer Pasha, 26, Sadiq Khan, 30, and Mohammed Adnan, 21. They are all residents of different parts of South Bengaluru. A fifth accomplice is at large.

Police said the gang mostly stole two-wheelers from outside houses. The arrests helped recover stolen items worth Rs 8.5 lakh.

