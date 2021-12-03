Protest against Chigaranahalli waste plant enters Day 8

The waste processing plant located at Chigaranahalli in Doddaballapur remained shut for the eighth consecutive day with farmers refusing to call off the strike.

Under pressure, the civic body has promised to contribute to the village development fund (VDF) and address all concerns raised by the villagers.

The Doddaballapur plant, capable of processing 500 tonnes of garbage daily, is run by MSGP Infratech, a private firm. The plant has been functioning for the past six years, but the problem erupted only when the operators did not stop the overflow of leachate into the farmlands and lakes.

The stand-off between the farmers and the BBMP is likely to end in a couple of days after elected representatives promised to get special grants for the villages.

