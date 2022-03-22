Protest over death threat to CJ

Advocates’ Association Bangalore on Monday decided to hold a protest on March 23 over the death threat issued to the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka regarding the hijab row.
It was resolved in the general body meeting to hold the protest in front of the high court at 12.30 pm, AAB president Vivek S Reddy said.
He said the meeting has resolved to request the Chief Justice of India to take appropriate measures to protect the institution and all judges and lawyers working under the judicial institutions in the country. It was also resolved to demand the state government to expedite the framing and passing of the Advocates Protection Act, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Time to 'give away' Gandhi and Nehru?
Ukrainian refugees speak of half-empty cities, hunger
Zomato to soon start instant 10-minute food delivery
Rare copy of first Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million
125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri
Prez Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 personalities
Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation
PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus
Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy