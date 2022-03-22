Protest over death threat to CJ

Advocates’ Association Bangalore on Monday decided to hold a protest on March 23 over the death threat issued to the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka regarding the hijab row.

It was resolved in the general body meeting to hold the protest in front of the high court at 12.30 pm, AAB president Vivek S Reddy said.

He said the meeting has resolved to request the Chief Justice of India to take appropriate measures to protect the institution and all judges and lawyers working under the judicial institutions in the country. It was also resolved to demand the state government to expedite the framing and passing of the Advocates Protection Act, he said.

