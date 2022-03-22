Protest over death threat to CJ

Protest over death threat to CJ

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS,
  • Mar 22 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 04:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Advocates’ Association Bangalore on Monday decided to hold a protest on March 23 over the death threat issued to the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka regarding the hijab row.

It was resolved in the general body meeting to hold the protest in front of the high court at 12.30 pm, AAB president Vivek S Reddy said.

He said the meeting has resolved to request the Chief Justice of India to take appropriate measures to protect the institution and all judges and lawyers working under the judicial institutions in the country. It was also resolved to demand the state government to expedite the framing and passing of the Advocates Protection Act, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
Protests

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Time to 'give away' Gandhi and Nehru?

DH Toon | Time to 'give away' Gandhi and Nehru?

Ukrainian refugees speak of half-empty cities, hunger

Ukrainian refugees speak of half-empty cities, hunger

Zomato to soon start instant 10-minute food delivery

Zomato to soon start instant 10-minute food delivery

Rare copy of first Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million

Rare copy of first Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million

125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri

125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri

Prez Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 personalities

Prez Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 personalities

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

 