PU colleges close admissions before govt decides on SSLC exam

The state government may still be dilly-dallying over holding exams for class 10, but the city’s pre-university colleges are done with the admissions for the 2021-22 academic year.

Information available with DH reveals that the colleges had held online entrance exams to complete the admission, while some have considered preparatory scores from the schools. Several of those colleges are also offering integrated courses for NEET, JEE and KCET.

The decision by some boards to promote class 10 students without exams has made the admission process easy for the PU colleges.

“Not just admissions, some of my friends have already began attended online classes,” said Prajwal G G, a class 10 student who is preparing for SSLC exams.

Armed with the details collected from parents and students, DH contacted some of the top PU colleges to find out that seats for science courses have almost been filled and classes have also been going on for a month. Though such admissions are considered illegal, this has almost become a trend in the state in recent years.

“The problem is parents collude with colleges and such admissions won’t be on paper. Even if we initiate action, there won’t be any proof,” a senior official from the Department of Pre-University Education told DH.

Parents explained that colleges are ‘blocking’ seats on receiving 50% fees rather than issuing receipts for admissions.

“I still wonder how these colleges are gathering our data,” said Hemalatha, a parent. “I had received calls from at least three colleges that run integrated courses in the city. They were giving some offers (such as) if we pay 50% of the fee as advance. As my daughter wanted to take up law, we didn’t bother with the calls.”

Managements of private schools said they receive complaints from many parents that PU colleges are wrapping up admissions. ”We came to know that admission to PUC courses is almost full and no seats are available in most colleges,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

Senior academician Dr V P Niranjanaradhya pointed out that students are running out of time to apply for PU courses. “Other boards have already cancelled exams, but our government is still to decide. This is a real injustice to students,” Dr Niranjanaradhya said.