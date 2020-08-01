Public celebration of Ganesha festival not allowed in B’luru this year

There will be no public celebration of the Ganesha Chaturthi this year, the BBMP has said.

Neighbourhood organisations can neither take out Ganesha processions nor immerse the idols in any public waterbody, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said.

The restrictions will be in line with the government's policy to discourage congregations due to Covid-19. Many festivals have been celebrated in a low-key manner ever since the pandemic began. Ganesha Chaturthi, which falls on August 22, is now likely to be a family affair as there will be a complete ban on public celebrations. Prasad said: "No person or organisation will be allowed to immerse idols in any waterbody. People can instead immerse the Ganesha idols in water buckets or drums at home," he said.