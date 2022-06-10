PUC classes start with low attendance

Classes for Pre-University Courses commenced from Thursday and attendance at colleges in Bengaluru for I PU was 40 per cent and II PU around 70 per cent.

As admissions are still going on, some colleges have not commenced the classes and decided to reopen from Monday.

According to the principals of some of the private pre-university colleges, the number of admissions is less compared to the previous year for I PU.

“We hope the admissions will increase after the SSLC supplementary results are declared. Last year, as it was an all-pass policy, there was a huge rush,” said a principal of a private PU college.

This year, the pass percentage was 85 per cent. The number of students who passed SSLC was 7.2 lakh, almost 1.5 lakh less compared to the last year.

Admissions will continue till June 15 as per the date extended by the Department of PU Education.