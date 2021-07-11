PUC II repeaters to get one more chance to write exams

PUC II repeaters to get one more chance to write exams

Students have to submit an affidavit if they are willing to retain their previous examination marks

  • Jul 11 2021, 04:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 04:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Repeater students who registered for the PUC II examination by rejecting their previous year’s marks can either retain the same marks or appear for the physical examination to be held in the coming days.

The Department of Pre-University Education has issued a circular asking students to submit applications with the principals of the colleges concerned. The students have to submit an affidavit if they are willing to retain their previous examination marks.

However, if they wish to appear for the physical examination, such students will not be given an option of retaining their marks. The marks secured in the 2021 examination will be considered final.

