PUC student drowns in pond located inside college

A 17-year-old student allegedly drowned in a farm pond located inside the premises of Kanakashree Jnanadeepa Pre-University and First Grade College in Devanahalli on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Hanumanthu, of Savanur, in Koppal district. He was studying first year PUC in the same college and was staying in the college hostel.

According to the preliminary investigation, Devanahalli police said the incident happened around 11 am when the deceased had gone to the pond to wash his clothes along with a few other students.

Hanumanthu accidentally fell into the pond. Students, who saw him drowning, alerted the college management and with the help of the local people brought him out of the pond, but Hanumanthu had died by the time they fished him out of the pond.

The police on visiting the spot shifted the body to the mortuary. His family members were alerted. A few of his family members and relatives visited the college and were in talks with the management.

A senior police officer said they were waiting for the parents to file a complaint. "We are going to register a case based on their allegations, if they don't complain against the college management or others, the case will be treated as unnatural death," the officer added.

The college management told DH that the boy accidentally fell into the pond. The police are investigating the case according to the law.

The college doesn't have security, but the hostel warden was in the premises when the incident happened, police said.