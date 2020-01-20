Pulse polio: 82.57% kids covered in BBMP limits

  Jan 20 2020
  • updated: Jan 20 2020, 02:28am ist

 About 91% of the targeted children were vaccinated in the pulse polio drive organised in the state on Sunday.

According to the department of health and family welfare, 98.83% of the targeted children in Udupi was immunised, the highest in the state.

Dakshina Kannada and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike recorded the lowest coverage with 82.56% and 82.57% respectively.

To create awareness about the drive, messages about immunisation were printed on milk packets supplied by the KMF, and also screens in the metro stations displayed reminder messages about the

