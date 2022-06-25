Purple Line metro services to be hit today

Purple Line metro services to be hit today

BMRCL cited maintenance work being taken up between the MG Road and the Trinity metro stations as the reason for the disruption

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2022, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 01:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

There will be no metro services between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road stations on the Purple Line from 9.30 pm on Saturday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited maintenance work being taken up between the MG Road and the Trinity metro stations as the reason for the disruption in the services.

The last train to Baiyappanahalli will leave Kengeri at 8.40 pm. From Baiyappanahalli, the last train to Kengeri will leave at 9.30 pm. The last train from Kempegowda metro station to Baiyappanahalli will leave at 9.10 pm.

Namma Metro services on the Green Line will not be affected during this period. Normal operations on the entire Purple Line will resume on Sunday morning.

