Pvt hospitals in Karnataka to halt OPD services

Private hospitals across the state will shut all non-emergency services on Monday, despite an appeal from the Health Family Welfare Minister to limit their protest to a symbolic gesture. The government hospitals, however, will function as usual.

Private hospitals across the state will suspend all the out-patient services and make no admissions for non-emergency cases. Health Minister Shivananda S Patil has urged doctors working in both private and public sectors to participate in the strike in a symbolic manner and not leave patient services affected.

In a note to the doctors, the minister has said that the he was in support of the doctors and was empathetic to their situation. He has also said that attacks should be condemned and also claimed that the people of the state would stand by the doctors.

Meanwhile, speaking to DH, Dr N Dhanpal, president, Indian Medical Association, Bengaluru Branch, said the protest would go on as planned. “No hospital will offer non-emergency services or make admissions. It is a 24-hour strike that will see participation of doctors from across the country,” he added.

Hospitals have said that barring those who have already been admitted as in-patients and emergency cases, no other cases will be attended to on Monday.

Doctors are suspending services to condemn attacks on doctors in the wake of attacks on junior doctors in West Bengal. Services in government hospitals will, however, remain unaffected. Dr Prakash M, general secretary, Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association, said they will stand by the government’s decision and offer services.

“We are with the protesting doctors morally. We will also write a letter to the principal secretary urging that they boost security in all government hospitals”