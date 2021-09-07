Pvt school teacher arrested for assaulting BEO

A 35-year-old private school teacher has been arrested for assaulting a Block Education Officer (BEO) who visited a government school in Kadatanamale village to make inquires about the encroachment of school property.

Preliminary investigations revealed that teacher H Ramesh and his family, residents of Kadatanamale village, had encroached on the government school’s land.

When T N Kamalakara, Yelahanka BEO, was questioning Ramesh and others on the government school premises, the teacher got angry and abused him. In a fit of rage, Ramesh pulled Kamalakara and assaulted him, the BEO told police.

The Rajanukunte police arrested Ramesh based on Kamalakara’s complaint. The teacher has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

“We have taken up a case against Ramesh under IPC Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Further investigation is on,” a policeman said.