Quarantine must for asymptomatic inter-state passengers: BBMP

All category II inter-state passengers arriving in Karnataka will be compulsorily quarantined, an updated order released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said.

The order, which was released to the media on Tuesday night, said: “All persons travelling to Karnataka from any other state and found asymptomatic on arrival shall be quarantined compulsorily in institutions (schools/hotels/hostels (paid basis)/Kalyana Mantapas...etc for 14 days in urban as well as rural.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The BBMP deputy commissioner or special commissioner will fix the rates for hotels where returnees will stay on a payment basis. The classification of hotels into a budget or low budget would be up to the owner of the particular establishment to assess. Once the choice is made, owners will not be able to change the categorisation, the order stated.

Budget hotels come with a price tag of Rs 1,200 per person per day, inclusive of all taxes, breakfast, lunch and dinner and Rs 1,400 for twin occupancy. Meanwhile, low budget hotels will cost Rs 750 per person per day, inclusive of all taxes, breakfast, lunch and dinner and Rs 900 for twin occupancy.