Quarantine must for asymptomatic inter-state passengers

Quarantine must for asymptomatic inter-state passengers: BBMP

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 13 2020, 01:30 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 01:36 ist
Railway porters (coolie) carry luggage of passengers arriving at a railway station to board the special train to New Delhi after the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

All category II inter-state passengers arriving in Karnataka will be compulsorily quarantined, an updated order released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said. 

The order, which was released to the media on Tuesday night, said: “All persons travelling to Karnataka from any other state and found asymptomatic on arrival shall be quarantined compulsorily in institutions (schools/hotels/hostels (paid basis)/Kalyana Mantapas...etc for 14 days in urban as well as rural.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The BBMP deputy commissioner or special commissioner will fix the rates for hotels where returnees will stay on a payment basis. The classification of hotels into a budget or low budget would be up to the owner of the particular establishment to assess. Once the choice is made, owners will not be able to change the categorisation, the order stated. 

Budget hotels come with a price tag of Rs 1,200 per person per day, inclusive of all taxes, breakfast, lunch and dinner and Rs 1,400 for twin occupancy. Meanwhile, low budget hotels will cost Rs 750 per person per day, inclusive of all taxes, breakfast, lunch and dinner and Rs 900 for twin occupancy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 