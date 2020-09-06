Ragini, Kannada producer among 12 in drugs FIR

The CCB has named 12 people, including Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, in the FIR on the drug consumption by celebrities but there is no mention of the RTO clerk whose testimony led to the case.

Cottonpet police registered the FIR on Friday following a complaint by K C Gautham, ACP, Anti Narcotics Wing.

The FIR states that B K Ravi Shankar, the RTO clerk and a friend of Ragini's, had disclosed the details of drug peddling and consumption. He revealed the names of 12 people involved in organising the parties, which were attended by businessmen, actors, DJs and software engineers.

Ragini has been listed as accused number 2 while the first accused is her friend and Kannada film producer Shiva Prakash. Other accused include Viren Khanna, a party organiser from Delhi who was arrested on Friday; Prashanth Ranka; Vaibhav Jain; Aditya Alva, the son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi; Loum Pepper Samba, a Senegalese national; Prashanth Raju; Ashwin; Abhiswami; Rahul Thonshe, a friend of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Vinay.

Police have already arrested four of the 12 suspects. They are Thonshe, Ragini, Khanna and Samba. Jain has been traced but he's under home isolation after testing positive for Covid. He will be picked up for questioning once he recovers. Technically, he has also been arrested, said a senior officer said.

The FIR has invoked sub-section 21 (C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1986, and subsection 27(b), 27A, 29, 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) members submitted a written complaint to police chief Kamal Pant on Saturday evening, seeking action against entrepreneur Prashanth Sambaragi for spreading "misinformation" about Kannada actors. Pant told the KFCC members he will look into the issue.