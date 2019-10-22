Raids on shops selling tobacco products to students

The south division police on Tuesday raided 170 petty shops selling tobacco products in their jurisdiction and booked 220 cases for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) and Karnataka Police Act.

The raids were conducted based on complaints the police received about the shopkeepers selling pan masala, cigarettes and gutka to minors and students.

Earlier, the police had also received complaints about marijuana being sold to students through petty shops.

During the ride, many shops were found violating the COTPA Act by not displaying warning signs and symbols. Some of the shops were situated close to schools and colleges.

The police have decided to identify sensitive areas in and around school and college zones, where students and minors are found smoking. There are plans to install CCTV cameras to have surveillance over students, which will also act as a deterrent, said Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP South Division.