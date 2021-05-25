Railway cop conducts final rites of labourer who died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru City railway police on Monday conducted the last rites of a 48-year-old daily wage labourer who allegedly died of Covid-19 in a moving train on May 21.

Police suspect that Bantulal Ben, a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, died of Covid-19 since he was found to have been infected with the disease. Bantulal was found dead aboard the Sanghamitra Superfast Express around 4 pm.

Police shifted his body to the mortuary in Victoria Hospital and contacted his family who said they are too poor to come and take his body to their hometown and conduct the last rites. His wife told them that Bantulal was heading to Hyderabad.

As per the family’s request, police decided to conduct the final rites here. Head constable Nagaraj conducted the rituals.