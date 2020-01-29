Railways hikes parking tariff at Bengaluru KSR station

Parking a vehicle at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station will burn a hole in your pocket as the railways has revised the tariff by charging Rs 25 for those who take more than seven minutes to drop off dear ones.

The new rules, which were notified on Tuesday, have come into effect two days earlier. The Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), which is tasked with the work of managing the stations, decided on the new tariffs not to mop up higher revenue but to decongest the railway station.

A barrier access system at the gates of the KSR station records the entry and exit timings of the vehicles, based on which the tariff will be charged at the exit gate.

“About 2,000 vehicles, of which more than 600 are cars, enter the station. Congestion at entry and exit points has become a major headache over the past few years. The best way to deal with it is to ensure that people clear out of the station area to make way for others,” an official from IRSDC said.

The parking tariff, however, has gone through the roof. The parking fee for four-wheelers has gone up from Rs 300 to Rs 400 per day, while two-wheeler riders have to pay up Rs 80. Taxis and other commercial vehicles pay Rs 25 per hour and Rs 20 for every subsequent hour. Even bicycles will be charged Rs 60 per day.

Asked about the high tariff for parking, officials at South Western Railway (SWR) said the decision on the matter was left to IRSDC. “We are only concerned with train operations. We can only say that the new measure will help commuters, especially those in a hurry to reach the station in the last minute,” the official explained.

Both the officials noted that alternative facilities have been arranged for the passengers. “We have provided space for the BMTC bus stoppage right in front of the station. Bike and bicycle rental services are available on the premises and the commuters have to make use of these facilities,” he stated.

Asked about the potential increase in revenue, the IRSDC official said the aim was to discourage private vehicles.