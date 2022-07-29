Railways introduces five electric trains to KIA

You can now travel to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) by electric trains.

Two months after getting approvals from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), the South Western Railway has introduced five new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains to the airport halt station from different parts of the city.

nTrain No 06531/06532 KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru (departs from KSR Bengaluru at 04.55 am, arrives at Devanahalli at 06.20 am). In return direction, the train departs from Devanahalli at 7.50 pm and arrives at KSR Bengaluru at 9.20 pm. Train will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyappanahalli, Yelahanka and KIA Railway Station in both directions.

1) Train No 06533/06534 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-KIA. The train departs from Devanahalli at 06.30 am and arrives at Yelahanka at 07 am. In the return direction, it departs from Yelahanka at 07.45 am and arrives at KIA Railway Station at 08.03 am.

2) Train No 06535/06536 Devanahalli–Bengaluru Cantonment–Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special. The train departs from Devanahalli at 08.50 am and arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 10.10 am. In the return direction, the train departs from Bengaluru Cantonment at 12.20 pm and arrives at Devanahalli at 1.40 pm. The train will stop at KIA Railway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyappanahalli in both directions.

3) Train No 06537/06538 Devanahalli–Bengaluru Cantonment–Devanahalli departs from Devanahalli at 2 pm and arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 3.15 pm. In the return direction, it departs from Bengaluru Cantonment at 4 pm and arrives at Devanahalli at 5.25 pm. It will stop at KIA Railway Station, Yelahanka and Baiyappanahalli in both directions.

4) Train No 06539/06540 Devanahalli–Yelahanka-Devanahalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special departs from Devanahalli at 5.50 pm and arrives at Yelahanka at 6.20 pm. In the return direction, it departs from Yelahanka at 7.15 pm and arrives at Devanahalli at 7.45 pm. It will stop at KIA Railway Station in both directions.

All the above MEMU trains will run six days a week. There will be no service on Sunday. Each will have eight cars.

5) The railways also introduced Train No 06523/06524) from Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal, Baiyappanahalli (SMVB) to the KSR Bengaluru via Bengaluru Cantonment. It departs from SMVB at 03.15 am and reaches KSR Bengaluru at 4.00 am. In the return direction, the train departs from KSR Bengaluru at 9.30 pm and reaches SMVB at 10.05 pm.