Railways mark 'black spots' as deaths on tracks rise

The number of unclaimed bodies found on railway properties across Karnataka, including tracks and stations in Bengaluru, is returning to pre-pandemic levels but the share of suicides in these unnatural deaths spiked to 50 per cent in 2021 from 30 per cent-40 per cent earlier.

Karnataka Railway Police authorities have identified 78 stations across Karnataka and 33 stretches of railway tracks in Bengaluru and its neighbourhood, where most suicides and accidents take place, as black spots so as to take steps to prevent accidents and deter those trying to end their lives.

There were 574 Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) registered in Karnataka in 2019, of which 210 (36 per cent) were suicides. UDRs dropped sharply to 259 in 2020, when 115 (44 per cent) were suicides. The numbers again rose in 2021 to 352 but 175 (50 per cent) of them were suicides. Till March 25 this year, the number of unnatural deaths has already touched 150, including 60 suicides (40 per cent).

Data accessed by DH also shows that men aged between 31 and 45 years account for the highest number of suicides.

Sirigowri D R, superintendent of police, Karnataka Railways, told DH, “The first thing that we do upon spotting an unclaimed body on any railway property is to file a report under Section 174 of the CrPC. If there is any suspicion, we register the case under Section 174(C) as it could pave the way for further investigation. We also carry out geotagging of bodies when they are spotted as it prevents manipulation of any kind and brings in transparency in the probe.”

How were the black spots identified? Sirigowri explains that these stretches reported the most unclaimed bodies. They were either easily accessible or had no people around.

The way a body is found provides leads to whether it is a case of murder or suicide. “In case of suicide, we mostly find a death note, and friends and acquaintances confirm that the person was harassed or depressed at some point. The bodies are sometimes mutilated into so many pieces that it is difficult to identify the person. We have to search for a piece of jewellery or maybe a tattoo to put the story together,” she says.

Sirigowri says increased CCTV surveillance or loud horns are necessary to check deaths on railway tracks but cost and manpower shortage act as a deterrent to implement these.

