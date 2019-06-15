Railways traps 6 touts who black-marketed tickets

The railways has launched a special operation against touts black marketing train tickets and arrested six of them selling tickets to people in a hurry to reach places in holiday and marriage season.

In a release, the South Western Railway said that ‘Operation Thunder’ has been launched simultaneously in different cities. The six arrested belong to four shops/companies, two of which are based in Bengaluru. Ramakrishna Tours and Travels and Manu Tours and Travels based in Bengaluru, Meenaxi iway Internet, Belagavi and Ambika Electrical and Hardware shop in Periyapatna are the four firms.

The accused were using their personal email Ids to book e-tickets and sell them at a higher price to outsiders. They have been booked under section 143 of the Railway Act.