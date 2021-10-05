Rain floods apartments, shops in parts of Bengaluru

Rain floods apartments, shops in parts of Bengaluru

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Oct 05 2021, 05:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 16:04 ist
Shopkeepers at Commercial Street clean up their waterlogged premises on Monday following a heavy downpour on Sunday. DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

Heavy rain flooded several private layouts in Nagarbhavi, Nayandahalli, Sanjaynagar, MKS Layout, Koramangala, Ideal Homes Layout and Vijayanagar.

Overflowing stormwater drains in Hosakerehalli triggered heavy flooding of Pramod Layout, while a collapsing sidewall built by the BBMP worsened the deluge.

In Pramod Layout

“For the past four years, we have been suffering during the rainy season. However, we were hoping that the sidewall constructed by the BBMP will solve the issue. But that did not prove to be of much help,” explained Siddalingaiah, a resident of Pramod Layout.

Residents said over 25 cars and over 40 two-wheelers were damaged as water deluged apartment parking areas.

“At least 40 households have lost electrical appliances. Rainwater also deposited silt in the sump and (now) almost every house must get it cleaned,” said Nagaraj, another resident of the area.

Scene at Koramangala

The situation was similar elsewhere in the city. “The rainfall started by 11 pm and in say 30 minutes the roads were flooded. With continued rainfall, water started entering houses by midnight,” said a resident of Koramangala 6th Block. “We had to wake up the children and shift out.”

In Mahadevapura, a 10-feet high compound wall of HAL collapsed, crushing at least five cars parked close by.

Rainwater also overwhelmed several shops on Commercial Street and Sampangirama Nagar.

Shopkeepers were busy pumping out the flooded floorspace till Monday afternoon and removing soaked goods from the inundated stores at Commercial Street.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Koramangala
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 