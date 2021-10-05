Rain floods apartments, shops in parts of Bengaluru

Heavy rain flooded several private layouts in Nagarbhavi, Nayandahalli, Sanjaynagar, MKS Layout, Koramangala, Ideal Homes Layout and Vijayanagar.

Overflowing stormwater drains in Hosakerehalli triggered heavy flooding of Pramod Layout, while a collapsing sidewall built by the BBMP worsened the deluge.

In Pramod Layout

“For the past four years, we have been suffering during the rainy season. However, we were hoping that the sidewall constructed by the BBMP will solve the issue. But that did not prove to be of much help,” explained Siddalingaiah, a resident of Pramod Layout.

Residents said over 25 cars and over 40 two-wheelers were damaged as water deluged apartment parking areas.

“At least 40 households have lost electrical appliances. Rainwater also deposited silt in the sump and (now) almost every house must get it cleaned,” said Nagaraj, another resident of the area.

Scene at Koramangala

The situation was similar elsewhere in the city. “The rainfall started by 11 pm and in say 30 minutes the roads were flooded. With continued rainfall, water started entering houses by midnight,” said a resident of Koramangala 6th Block. “We had to wake up the children and shift out.”

In Mahadevapura, a 10-feet high compound wall of HAL collapsed, crushing at least five cars parked close by.

Rainwater also overwhelmed several shops on Commercial Street and Sampangirama Nagar.

Shopkeepers were busy pumping out the flooded floorspace till Monday afternoon and removing soaked goods from the inundated stores at Commercial Street.