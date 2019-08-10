Rain: Red alert for Bengaluru

Even as it struggles to handle the worst floods in the northern, Malnad and coastal Karnataka regions, the state is forced to stay prepared for a possible catastrophe in the city.

On Friday, the Urban Development Department (UDD) issued a ‘flood alert’ to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and gave a list of areas – including some of the major commercial centres — that could be inundated due to heavy rains.

The UDD issued flood warnings in about 80 localities in various zones of the city. “The latest forecast indicates heavy rainfall across Bengaluru and might flood the low-lying areas completely. Thus, the coordination with other departments be done immediately, and the officials are alerted about the accidents that could occur due to heavy rain,” the letter from the UDD read.

The UDD has warned flooding in major commercial centres like Manyata Techpark, Mantri Mall, Silk Board Junction, Yeshwantpur TTMC, JC Road, Koramangala 4th Block Global Village, Yediyur and other places.