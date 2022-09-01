Rains increase Bengaluru’s office commute time by 11%-62%, Mondays best day to get to work: Study

While Bengaluru City has recorded one of the longest travel time for office commuters in the country, rains in the city have only added to the woes of commuters, reports a study by SaaS based office commute platform, MoveInSync.

Over the last week, travel time for Bengalureans has shot up by an average of 30 per cent with some areas recording 62 per cent more travel time than non-rainy days. Additionally, the average time to reach home from the office, which was around 42 mins in February, has gradually increased to 60 minutes, as more employees are returning to offices. However, beginning of August witnessed the number spike to 75 minutes plus, indicating the combined impact of return to work and rains.

Watch | Disrupting lives, Bengaluru rains intensify

Deepesh Agarwal, Cofounder and CEO MoveInSync said “While these numbers are ominous signs for the city of Bengaluru it also points to the fact that the city is now going back to pre-covid state. It also shows the work that needs to go in to develop the city’s infrastructure to support Silicon Valley’s enterprises.”

According to the report, return to home from offices in Bellandur recorded the largest spike at 62 per cent during the rains. While the commute from Whitefield recorded only a 48% spike in travel time, it remains the longest travel commute in the city during the rains at 102 minutes, as against Bellandur at 86 minutes. On non-rainy days office commute to Bellandur and Whitefield are 53 minutes and 69 minutes respectively.

Kadubeesanahalli and Mahadevapura have recorded the third and fourth highest spikes at 45 per cent and 33 per cent with travel times recorded 75 and 69 minutes respectively.

While rain has caused significant deluge in the city of Bangalore, the study also reports day wise differences in commute time across the city of Bangalore during a downpour between 5 pm and 8 pm. The study suggests Tuesdays and Wednesdays recording more than 20 minutes more travel time on an average. Notably, Mondays remain the best day to travel to and from work.