Rains uproot giant tree, traffic hit; IMD withdraws yellow alert for Bengaluru

Many parts of the city received intermittent rainfall interspersed with lightning and thunder on Sunday but the weather department has withdrawn the yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban.

The southwest monsoon has remained vigorous over South Interior Karnataka but will likely retreat in the next few days, said an official from the India Meteorological Department. This year is the wettest on record for the IMD’s Bengaluru city observatory, which has recorded 170.3 cm of rainfall since January 1, as DH reported on Saturday.

On Sunday, Bengaluru city received 13.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm.

The rainfall uprooted a giant tree in Rajajinagar, blocking traffic for some time. A portion of the compound wall of the CID’s headquarters — Carlton Tower — was brought down by the rains.

A huge crater-like pothole has blocked half of the congested T Chowdiah Road near Sankey Road, severely hitting traffic in parts of northern Bengaluru.

The roads are no different in many places across the city. The potholes are not just big but some of them have turned steep, endangering vehicle users, especially those riding two-wheelers.

Motorcyclist killed

In Laggere, a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident during torrential rains on Saturday night, police said.

Gururaj Gadag, from Hubballi, set out from his workplace in Peenya Industrial Area around 12.30 pm to go home to Basaveshwaranagar. On the way, he is believed to have lost control of the two-wheeler somewhere on the Outer Ring Road near Laggere due to speeding. The two-wheeler crashed into a footpath before ramming a roadside tree. Gururaj collapsed on the ground, suffering grievous head injuries. He died on the spot.

The Rajajinagar traffic police have taken up a case and launched an investigation.