Ramalinga Reddy accuses BBMP of Rs 246-crore scam

While the opposition BJP is attempting all possible ways to destabilise the state government, a letter written by senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy alleging irregularities in city waste management has fresh trouble brewing for the ruling coalition.

Former minister Ramalinga Reddy has written to chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun urging them to investigate the Mini Transfer Stations (MTS) project worth Rs 246 crore, taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Mini Transfer Stations are waste sorting and segregation stations to come up in 50 wards.

“The work order to the firm, TPS Infrastructure, was issued violating many rules such as not uploading documents for expression of interest (EoI), tampering documents in submission for the tenders, violation of transparency act in supply and operation of mechanical sweepers and by handing over work to a single bidding agency, TPS Infrastructure, which has been blacklisted. Thus it is requested to crosscheck facts, rules and initiate action against TPS Infrastructure, and issue directions to concerned officials,” Reddy said in his letter.

In his four-page letter, Reddy adds: “TPS infrastructure which had to upload its EoI documents, submitted physical documents to the BBMP a day after the deadline, already aware of the lowest bidding amount and specifications. Though in the pre-bidding meeting many aspirant contractors requested to revise the tender conditions, it was revised to benefit TPS Infrastructure. Despite many objections filed by the Urban Development Department, BBMP officials did not submit valid responses and issued the work order on March 2, 2019.”

Further explaining why the work must be revoked, Reddy wrote: “BBMP officials by decelerating their duty have approved the tender despite TPS Infrastructure tampering with the details of previous works and costs of the works taken up. As per the high court’s order, a tender in garbage management for more than five wards cannot be awarded to a single contractor. Since the work orders for all 50 MTS in 50 wards are issued to a single bidder, the violation of the court’s order is clear. The government must intervene and initiate legal action against TPS Infrastructure and the erring BBMP officials for the misuse of public funds.”

Speaking to DH, Mahadev Bhat, regional manager of TPS Infrastructure said: “These are false allegations made by a set of people to derail the good work. We had covered the previous work amount taken up in other cities as the printing quality in those particular spaces of the document was not good. Later, we personally submitted the same.

“The New Delhi Municipal Corporation which had blacklisted us, later corrected its mistake revoking it. We have followed the procedure. There is no irregularity involved,” he said.