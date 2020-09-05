Recharged your metro card? Use it in 7 days or lose balance

Next time you recharge the Namma Metro card, make sure that the card is used at least for one journey within seven days as the money on the card will lapse on the eighth day.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has revised its rule, cutting short the time given for commuters to validate the recharge from 60 days to seven days with officials citing a technical requirement for effecting the change.

"We are introducing a recharge gateway in the Namma Metro app. We have been informed that there will be a huge increase in the amount of data at the fare collection gates due to the new recharge system. Once the online recharge is effected, the amount is transferred from the user to the bank account and then to the gates. The data of 60 days will lead to overload," said Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan.

To a question, he said there was no possibility of extending the deadline from seven to 30 days. The only step a passenger needs to follow to not lose the money is to use the card within seven days. That way, the electronic chip on the card will be validated and the gate doesn't have to stock the entire information.

Any passenger who doesn't flash the card at the gates will lose the money. "There is no possibility of refund. Commuters can use the card one hour after the recharge. If they are unlikely to travel in the metro, we advise them not to recharge the card," Chavan clarified.

However, a single use after the recharge will store the money on the card for 10 years. The official said the validity of the card itself has been enhanced to 10 years in the latest system.

Recharge metro cards through app

Commuters can now recharge the smart card through the Namma Metro app from Monday, when BMRCL resumes services.

The new version of the app will be available for download from Monday. "If passengers can't recharge through app, they can still get it done through contactless digital payments at the counter," the BMRCL spokesperson said.