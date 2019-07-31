Red sanders seized, two held in Bengaluru

Two alleged international red sanders smugglers were arrested and two tonnes of red sanders wood worth Rs 60 lakh seized from them, police said Wednesday.

Shaikh Anees (41), a resident of Hoskote on the city outskirts, and Mohammed Iqbal (40) from Sulya in Dakshina Kannada district were arrested recently for illegally storing red sanders at a warehouse in Vidyaranyapura in the city, they said.

The duo used to fell red sander trees in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and smuggle it to foreign countries, police said. Besides the red sanders, two sports utility vehicles and packaging materials were also seized from them, they added.