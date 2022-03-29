Red sanders smuggler arrested with 250 kg of wood

H M Chaitanya Swamy
  • Mar 29 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 03:29 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Getty Images

KR Puram police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old red sanders smuggler and seized 250 kg of the wood. They are also making efforts to arrest the other accused at large.

Police said the arrested Abdul Rehman, a resident of KGF in Kolar, brought six red sanders pieces in a car found on the service road of Medahalli-Battarahalli main road. Rehman was trying to sell the sanders. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and arrested Rehman with the red sanders and seized the car.

Rehman reportedly confessed to police that he obtained the red sanders from other smugglers. They wanted to lead a lavish life with the proceeds from selling sanders. A case has been registered against Rehman under the Karnataka Forest Act.

