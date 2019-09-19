Red tape stifling BBMP welfare schemes: Councillors

The BBMP council meeting witnessed a commotion over the delay in the release of funds for the welfare programmes, with angry corporators alleging that officials have been sitting on the files for more than six months, rendering most of the schemes ineffectual.

On Wednesday, corporators from the BJP and the ruling coalition said welfare schemes under the 15 programme heads have not taken off as the joint commissioners were not showing interest in the proposals they submitted.

Mohammad Rizwan Nawab of Gurappanapalya said from the past three months, all the files related to the distribution of scholarship, laptops, sewing machines and tricycles for physically handicapped were pending with the officials.

“Not a single scheme in the action plan has taken off. People who had applied for the benefits are asking us every day. What is the intention behind the officials holding back the file,” he asked.

Opposition leader Padmanabha Reddy said the executive wing of the BBMP has not been implementing the council’s decisions.

He alleged that despite clearances from the standing committees and the council, the officials have not cleared the files.

Imran Pasha of Padarayanapura ward alleged that Rs 5 lakh allocated for welfare schemes in the ward has disappeared. The fund was allocated for welfare works taken up by various associations and organisations, but exists only in the Budget document, he added.

Women councillors stepped up attack against the “freezing of funds” to works taken up to provide emergency relief. Nethra Narayan, the JD(S) corporator from Kaval Byrasandra, said contractors have either refused to take up projects or left the work in midway citing that the Palike has not released funds.

Councillor Deepa Nagesh said people who applied for aid under the housing schemes for Scheduled Caste and Backward Class are yet to get benefits.

Zone-wise Budget to aid decentralisation

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who responded to the complaints of delay in clearance of files related to welfare programmes and development works, said the best way to expedite the projects was to start decentralisation at the Budget stage.

“It is my opinion that the BBMP should have a zone-wise Budget. This will complement the decentralisation of the BBMP as declared by the government's recent notification. The idea is to allow zonal officers to make most of the decisions except for the few heads of accounts which will remain at the head office,” he said.

Responding to the councillors demand for awarding of works through Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), Kumar said the tender process needs to be followed to execute regular projects.