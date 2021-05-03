Reinfections, no family life: The life of a nurse in Covid-19 pandemic

Nurses who serve the patients setting aside personal grievances are anxious in the second wave about getting beds for their own family members.

Over 30% of the 3,000 nurses belonging to the Karnataka State Medical Education Department Nursing Association (KSMEDNA) have contracted Covid in the past year, many of them multiple times. Despite that, they bravely soldier through the pandemic, wearing PPE kits for several hours a day in the summer heat.

Nurses say that unlike the first wave, when they had time to prepare the hospitals and staff to meet the surge, they have no such opportunity during the second surge. As hospitals fall short of nurses, the Group ‘D’ workers they have at the disposal are not medically trained to handle the surging cases.

KSMEDNA president Santosh Kumar B said the cases coming now were more severe. “Last year, only 2-3% of patients used to be oxygen-dependent, and we did not really face any crisis. But this time, almost 80% of our admissions are dependent on oxygen and the admission process alone is taking more than 30 minutes per patient due to this,” he explained.

The pandemic has seriously affected their family lives with many unable to get home or spend time with the dear ones as they quarantine in hostels. Many have also been infected multiple times and got admitted on their own in hospitals.

“When we test positive, hospitals and medical colleges usually have specific beds allotted for us. But it’s not easy to get beds for our family members since we need to route them through the BBMP,” a staff nurse at Victoria Hospital said.

While a nurse at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute who tested positive a few weeks ago recovered from the infection, her husband caught the virus, and his condition is now serious with his CT Thorax showing the infection levels as 15%. The nurse, also mother of a toddler, wears PPE kits to care for her husband along with other patients.

The nurses urge the government to ensure there is no third wave. “One positive case is enough to trigger a wave,” Kumar said. “After the first wave, the government and people lowered their guard and allowed the second wave to happen. This shouldn’t recur.”