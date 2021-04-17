Remove names, pics of leaders: PIL urges High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has issued notices to the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over a PIL seeking removal of names and pictures of public representatives from advertisements at public spaces.

The petition urged the court’s intervention to strictly implement the May 13, 2020 Supreme Court order to remove names/photographs of local people’s representatives from display advertisements/hoardings in places like bus shelters, public toilets, drinking water units, among others.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the respondents to file statements of objection in the matter by June 7.

The PIL, filed by Bengaluru-based social activist H M Venkatesh, contended that authorities are not taking action despite the Supreme Court order.

The inaction on the part of the authorities is leading to public money being wasted and unproductive expenses.

The petition said public representatives are taking undue mileage in the garb of communicating welfare measures to the public.