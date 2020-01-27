Republic Day flower show footfall dips to 2.3 lakh

As many as 2.3 lakh people visited the Republic Day Flower Show at Lalbagh which concluded on Sunday. More than 85,000 people visited the show on the last day.

The numbers pale in comparison to the last year's 4.2-lakh footfall.

The Horticulture Department had organised the show in association with the Mysore Horticulture Society. This year's show also marked the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. A floral recreation of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari was appreciated by many while there was no shortage of those who lined up to take selfies.