Research programme for senior women scientists

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has launched a programme to encourage interdisciplinary research by senior women scientists in science and technology domains.

The DST, on Saturday, called for proposals from senior women scientists under the WIDUSHI (Women’s Instinct for Developing and Ushering in Scientific Heights and Innovation) programme.

As part of the programme, the scientists can submit proposals for projects in six disciplines — physical and mathematical sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, earth and atmospheric sciences, engineering and technology, and science and technology-based societal research. The call is open through the year.

The WIDUSHI programme is open to candidates in two categories — retiring or retired women scientists (aged between 57 and 62 years) and senior women scientists who are not in regular employment (aged between 45 and 62 years).

The project can have a maximum duration of five years. The guidelines on submission of proposals and details, including the prescribed academic credentials, are available on www.dst.gov.in.

The department has launched the programme under its umbrella scheme WISE (Women In Science and Engineering)-KIRAN. The scheme is designed to encourage women scientists to pursue research in frontier areas of science and engineering to address issues of societal relevance.