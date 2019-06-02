Restaurant ‘loses’ Rs 3 L after ruckus over plastic cup

A fine dining experience at an expensive restaurant turned out to be a nightmare for a couple. The restaurant was worse off. It reportedly lost Rs 3 lakh because many patrons sneaked out during the resultant commotion.

Ajay Dillan, 29, and his friend Prapti Chowdhary, 27, both working for an MNC in Whitefield, walked into Bob’s Bar on Indiranagar 100 Feet Road around 7 pm on May 30. They stayed on until 1 am, the closing hours. They paid the bill, which ran into Rs 5,000, and asked for their leftovers to be given as a takeaway. They also asked for a disposable plastic cup to take home the leftover alcohol.

When the bearer said they didn’t have disposable plastic cups, the couple allegedly abused him in Hindi. A verbal argument ensued. Dillan reportedly slapped the bearer and kicked him in the back and the legs. This led to a full-scale fight with 10 bouncers rushing to the table and hammering Dillan.

When Chowdhary tried to intervene, the pub manager, Jagadeesh, 31, and some bouncers shoved her away. The couple left the restaurant in a huff and headed straight to the Indiranagar police station where they filed a complaint against the pub manager and the bouncers, alleging they groped Chowdhary and assaulted Dillan.

After some time, Jagadeesh, too, came to the police station and filed a counter-complaint against the couple for abusing, slapping and assaulting the bearer.

He claimed that in the resultant commotion, many other patrons left without paying their bills.

This resulted in a loss of Rs 3 lakh to the restaurant. As the couple was drunk, police took them for a medical examination.

Police have taken up both the complaints and are carrying out investigations. They subjected the couple for medical examination as they were drunk.