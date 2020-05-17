Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear old stock

This is the kind of weekend beer lovers have been waiting for. The drinks would begin to flow from the taverns and watering holes, and would flow unbelievably cheap as many restaurants, hotels and pubs are offering big discounts to clear their old stock.

However, here is a word of caution: check the stock to ensure it is not expired, as some stores have been accused of selling outdated stock.

With the state government allowing hotels and restaurants to retail vend beers from Saturday, many joints that have old stocks are using the discount sales as a way of clearing them.

Beers have up to 30% discount based on the date of expiry. Even bestselling brands like Corona and Kingfisher are going for a discounted price.

A five-star hotel in East Bengaluru is selling a can of beer for Rs 25. “Since our products last for just four days, we have cleared the stock by selling them cheap,” said the hotel’s manager.

Some outlets have announced discounts for the next three days.

“There is a huge stock of Corona Extra beer. So, we are giving 30% off. Budweiser and other brands were sold out by afternoon, within hours of opening (the sale),” said the bar in-charge at a five-star hotel in Central Bengaluru.

A request from restaurants, pubs and bar owners to clear the existing beer stock –considering its short shelf life — prompted the state government to allow the sale until they exhaust the stock or before May 17, whichever comes first.

The joints are allowed to only service customers who would carry away the drink and are barred from serving the spirit inhouse for fear that people could violate the social-distancing norms.

Meanwhile, some people have complained that shops are getting rid of expired beer stock. Sharankumar, with the username @shanblg, sent a tweet to the police and chief minister with photos of the expired beer cans and bottles.

In one post, he posted the picture of a beer can bought from a wine store at St John's Road which had May 2 as the expiry date. He posted another picture of a bottle bought from a store on MG Road that had May 3 as the expiry date.