Restricted from using mobile, teenage girl hangs herself

An 18-year-old girl allegedly killed herself at her house in Doddaballapur after her younger brother restricted her from using the mobile phone.
Ruchita, a resident of Ganugarapete, was studying second-year PUC at a private college in Doddaballapur, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, Ruchita was always on the phone after college hours. Her family members objected to her using the phone all the time. Her younger brother, who also used the same phone, had set a new password to the phone so that she would not be able not to access it. The siblings had a heated argument on Friday afternoon. Later, Ruchita went into her room and killed herself by hanging.
The body of the girl has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.
