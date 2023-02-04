Restricted vehicle movement for India Energy Week

All light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles’ movements have been restricted from February 5 to 8 between 6 am and 10 pm in light of the India Energy Week 2023 to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event on February 6, joined by state and central ministers, scientists, senior government officials, and delegates from around the world.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued this notice to ease traffic movement on the roads that lead to the city.

All light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles coming from the Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Ballari-Bengaluru Road are not allowed into the city from 6 am to 10 pm.

Vehicles coming from KR Puram on the Outer Ring Road are restricted entry from Hoskote to Hebbal at the same time.

Alternative routes

Vehicles coming from Tumakuru on NH-48 Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road to go towards Ballari Road and Hyderabad are instructed to take a left at Dobbspet to reach Doddaballapur and travel ahead. Vehicles wanting to reach Electronics City and Hosur are instructed to take a right at the Sondekoppa Cross to travel through Sondekoppa Road, Tavarekere and Magadi Main Road to reach NICE Road and continue further.

Similarly, vehicles from NICE Road wanting to reach NH-48 are instructed to take Magadi Main Road and then take a right at Tavarekere to reach NH-48 via Sondekoppa.

Vehicles travelling towards Tumakuru Road from Ballari Road are instructed to take a right at Devanahalli to reach Dobbspet via Doddaballapur Road. Those that intend to reach Tumakuru Road from Hoskote are supposed to drive through Budigere Cross, Devanahalli and Doddaballapur to reach Dobbspet and Tumakuru.