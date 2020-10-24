Revenge murder: Labourer kills six-year-old cousin

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old labourer allegedly killed his six-year-old cousin because the boy’s father didn’t help in a rape case.

Dadapeer, from Harapanahalli taluk, Ballari, had been working with his uncle, Chaman Pasha, a construction supervisor in Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural district. Their latest assignment was a building site in Bengaluru.

Dadapeer stayed in a house rented by Pasha for the labourers working under him. Three women and two other men lived in the same house. Dadapeer fell in love with one of the women, who is the daughter of a labourer.

But both the families opposed the relationship and had a big fight over it, resulting in the woman’s family filing a rape complaint against Dadapeer. He was subsequently arrested but released on bail. The incident made Dadapeer bitter because he thought Pasha didn’t back him. After getting bail, he went to his hometown but returned on Thursday morning, ostensibly to carry out a mission.

Around 11 am, Dadapeer went to Pasha’s house when the latter was away at work. He took Pasha’s son, Mohammad Riyan, to the terrace. When Pasha’s wife, Ayesha, asked Dadapeer to bring Riyan downstairs, he said they would come after some time. But he never came. Nor was there any sign of Riyan.

Ayesha grew anxious and went to the terrace to check. But nobody was there. She searched for her son everywhere and finally called up her husband. Pasha could not contact Dadapeer as his phone was switched off. The family panicked and frantically started looking for the boy.

A while later, one of the residents of the building broke the news that the boy’s body had been found in the overhead water tank. The resident said he had gone to check the tank after noticing reddish water in the taps.

Nelamangala police said Dadapeer had hit Riyan on the head with a blunt object before hiding the body in the water tank. They have taken up a case of murder and are actively looking out for Dadapeer.