'Revengeful' woman steals jewellery from classmate’s house 

A homemaker has been arrested for stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh from her newly-married classmate’s house in Padarayanapura.

Police arrested Benson Town resident Azra Siddiqui based on a complaint by her friend 23-year-old Roohi Naaz who suspects that the former stole the jewellery while visiting her house at 3.45 pm on Tuesday. Azra entered the bedroom thrice during her visit to change clothes since she was menstruating.

After having dinner with her family at 11 pm, Naaz went to the bedroom to stow a newly purchased perfume bottle in the almirah and noticed it was open. She found the jewellery missing. The family approached the police on December 15.

Police detained Azra for questioning. She feigned innocence initially but confessed soon after.

When police could not find the valuables in Azra’s house, they once again questioned her and learnt she hid the jewellery under the water tank of the asphalt sheet-roofed house next door.

Police recovered the jewellery intact, including two necklaces and three chains.

Azra studied with Naaz until II PUC. While Azra failed and got married, Naaz continued her studies and got married only last month. Both women are close friends and Azra frequented Naaz’s parental home earlier. But she was visiting Naaz for the first time after marriage.

Azra called Naaz for three days saying she dreamt of her and wanted to meet her. On the pretext of giving her brother’s wedding invitation, she visited Naaz’s house. She gave the card and invited the family to the weddding scheduled in the next 15 days.

Police quoted Azra as asaying she stole the jewellery to take revenge on Naaz for talking ill about her during college, although the latter denied this. Police suspect Azra wanted to make quick money. She stole the jewellery and hid them in her undergarment.