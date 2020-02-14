RGUHS announces results of 19 withheld students of Government Nursing College students

Hours after 51 Government Nursing College students staged a protest in front of their college on Victoria Hospital campus on Monday, the results of 19 students that were withheld as the answer scripts of one subject, Sociology, were lost, were announced at 3.45 pm.

The Sociology answerscripts of 19 of these students who had their second year BSc Nursing exam last year have been lost and not to be found anywhere, said Dr KB Lingegowda, Registrar (Evaluation), Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. The result: Their SC/ST scholarships and Vidyasiri scholarships that covers Rs. 20,000 of their Rs. 50,000 tuition fee, books, travel cost, canteen and hostel fee cannot be disbursed this year as their results have been withheld. The university took the responsibility of their scholarships after announcing results partially.

"We evaluated lakhs of answerscripts from across the state but these 19 students' answerscripts were nowhere to be found. We're digitising everything and searched till 10 pm the other day in different bags of answer scripts but found nothing. But students should have patience. Nothing was done intentionally. The only reason we did not release the results of other subjects was because the cumulative cannot be calculated if one of them is missing. There's no question of conducting the exam again," Dr Lingegowda said.

Students have exams for Sociology, Medical Surgical Nursing, Pharmacology, Pathology, Genetics, Community Health Nursing, and Communication and Educational Technology. Adarsh M, 21, third year BSc Nursing student, Government Nursing College, told DH on Monday morning, "In October we had second year exams. On 3rd January this year, results were announced for students all over Karnataka. But only in our college, 1st to 19 roll number students' results were withheld. The Registrar had been stalling us till today."

"Five to six students are from poor economic backgrounds. They rely on their scholarships for their sustenance from college fees, hostel fees, books to canteen bills. With no results they will not be eligible for scholarship this year and we can't apply next year if we don't get it this year. The students are being snubbed at home saying they have failed their exams and that is why they haven't gotten their results," he added.

After the announcement of the results, the students were assured that the University would take the responsibility of the students' scholarships.