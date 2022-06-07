Ricky Kej to get medallion stuck with Customs after 2-month wait

Two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej had to take to twitter to claim his Grammy medallion, which was stuck at Bengaluru Customs for two months.

Some quick action followed and the medallion will reach him on Wednesday.

The famed musician did not get any response for two months and finally requested the customs department on twitter in Bengaluru, Chennai and the headquarters in Delhi.

On Tuesday afternoon, he confirmed that the medallion would be delivered to him on Wednesday.

He requested his fans not to target the department and thanked the customs for ‘swift intervention’.