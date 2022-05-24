Rider crushed by BMTC bus after bikes collide head-on

A bike rider was crushed to death under a BMTC bus following a head-on collision between two motorcycles in northern Bengaluru's Peenya on Sunday night, according to police.

Manjunath, 23, was riding home to Sunkadakatte when his bike collided with an oncoming two-wheeler near Akash Aluminium Factory in Peenya Industrial Area around 9.30 pm. As he lost balance and fell off the scooter, a BMTC bus arrived there and crushed him to death.

The Peenya traffic police have registered a case against the BMTC bus as well as the biker who had collided with Manjunath's two-wheeler. Both vehicles have been seized.

The BMTC driver has been arrested while police are trying to trace the biker who fled the spot after abandoning his two-wheeler.