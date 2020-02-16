Rider of rented scooter mowed down by TN bus

A 19-year-old boy died after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus struck his rented scooter in southern Bengaluru early on Saturday morning, police said.

Yeshwanth N R, a native of Chikkamagaluru district, lost control of the scooter (registration number KA 03/AH 2538) and fell on the road before coming under the rear wheel of the bus near the Hosa Road junction on Hosur Road around 4.30 am. Passersby rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

An officer from the Electronics City traffic police station said bus driver Arun G (50) had apparently failed to notice the vehicles moving on the left side and ended up hitting the scooter. “We have arrested Arun and seized the bus,” the officer added.

Yeshwanth had come to Bengaluru to visit his uncle and was on the way to the bus station to return to his hometown when the accident occurred, the officer said. The TNSTC bus was heading towards Kudlu Gate at that time.