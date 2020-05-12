Rise of aerosols in the city's air is worrying: Experts

By KapilKajal

Though Bengaluru already deals with air pollutants such as particulate matter, carbon, nitrogen and sulphur, there is a rise in the concentration of aerosols in the atmosphere. Studies say that vehicular emission is the biggest source of aerosols.

Atmospheric aerosols are extremely tiny solid or liquid particles that are suspended in the atmosphere which include fog, dust, haze, smoke and particulate matter, according to research by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

The study stated that black carbon and organic carbon are the major pollutants in aerosols.

Sources of aerosols are vehicular emissions, exhaust from coal-based power plants and industries, it mentioned. Aerosols can impact climate change, and alter the energy balance in the atmosphere as they absorb and scatter solar radiations, and affect precipitation patterns around the globe, the study added.

The concentration of black carbon on the Bengaluru highways was 67 µg/m3 and on the surface streets, it was 15 µg/m3 (1µg=10 lakh grammes), while the prescribed limit of black carbon by the World Health Organization (WHO) is 20 µg/m3, according to a study published in the Environmental Health Perspectives.



Prof. S K Satheesh, a scientist with the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, stated that the aerosols have a great impact on human health and environment.

Vehicular emission, burning of fossils and garbage burning are the major producers of principal aerosol that is black carbon in the city, he added.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, black carbon is a global environmental problem that has negative implications for both human health and our climate and inhalation of black carbon is associated with health problems including respiratory and cardiovascular disease, cancer and even birth defects.

Another study by France-based universities found out that air fresheners, deodorants, scented oils and incense release aerosols.

Their composition is mostly kept secret but the study found that they include toxic compounds like benzene, naphthalene, terpene and synthetic perfumes such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which could be absorbed through the skin or by inhalation and increase the occurrence of asthma. The study added that such products should be classified with tobacco smoke as major indoor air pollutants.



Dr Yellapa Reddy, the Governing Council Member of the Foundation for Ecological Security of India, stated that the increase in aerosols owing to the toxic home products is because of advertising.

These advertisers feature big stars in their advertisements promoting ‘sex’, and the youth is attracted by it, he added.



Prof. Satheesh mentioned that Bengaluru has become a hub for asthma, and that black carbon has a major role to play in such incidences. The only way to stop it is by limiting the use of vehicles which are the major source of aerosols, he added.

(Author is Bengaluru - based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.)