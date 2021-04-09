Road accident victim succumbs to injuries

He had suffered in a accident on New BEL Road two days earlier

A 22-year-old man on Thursday succumbed to injuries that he had suffered in a accident on New BEL Road two days earlier. 

Jayachandra, of Mohankumar Nagar, crashed his motorcycle into a bike coming in the opposite direction around 5.45 pm on Tuesday. Both the riders suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital. While Jayachandra has died, the other rider, Akshith Raj, 24, of Yeshwantpur, is out of danger. 

Police said Jayachandra wasn't wearing a helmet when the accident occurred and had speeded in order to overtake other vehicles. He swerved to the extreme right of the road and ended up cashing into the oncoming motorbike, police said, adding a case was registered against him. 

Both the bikes have been damaged in the accident. 

