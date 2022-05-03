Roads turn rivers as Smart City Bengaluru gets swamped by an hour of rain

It's not just the houses that are close to lakes and the narrow lanes in old Bengaluru that were inundated following heavy rains on Sunday, but the roads built under the Smart City mission, too, had turned into rivers.

Worse, water had entered some of the independent houses located in Rhenius Street of Central Bengaluru, the third such incident ever since the Benglauru Smart City Ltd completed the work there.

"Never in the past did water enter our houses. It's only after the Smart City project was completed that we have this problem. This only shows that the engineers have focused only on beautifying the roads without providing proper drains to clear excess water," a senior citizens residing in an independent house on Rhenius Street said.

Residents also complained about knee-deep water on Richmond Road, KH Road, Hayes Road, Convent Road, and Albert Street — hailed as the better planned areas in the city.

Netizens, too, have vented their ire on social media, complaining of power cuts, tree fall, and broken roads.

The BBMP’s control room received numerous complaints on flooding from areas like Pipeline Road near Malleswaram, Shanti Nagar, BVK Iyengar Road and Veerannapalya.

According to officials, at least 238 electricity poles were broken and close to 300 trees were uprooted across several parts of the city and neighouring areas like Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Magadi on Sunday.

At least 21 poles were uprooted in Benglauru South alone. Bescom officials said 855 staff are on duty to attend to rain-related complaints.

Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India and also hailed as the country’s start-up capital, has some of the worst public infrastructure, including poor quality of roads, not-so robust public transport, unregulated expansion and dirty lakes.

