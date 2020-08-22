Robbers loot woman posing as courier executives

Two robbers, posing as courier delivery executives, barged into the house of a woman and robbed her at knifepoint. The incident happened at KR Puram on Wednesday when the woman was alone at home.

They robbed the 25-year-old homemaker of her gold jewellery and cash.

The victim Sandya Gowda, a resident of Sai Brundavan Layout in KR Puram, has filed a complaint with the KR Puram police. Sandya and her husband Basavana Gowda have been residing in Sai Brundavan Layout for the past three years.

According to her complaint, Basavana, a private firm employee, left home for work at 11 am. Around 1 pm, two men came home and said they had a courier for her. One of them was holding a cover that looked like a letter. Before she could say anything, they pushed her inside the house and hauled her to the bedroom. After overpowering Sandya, they brandished a knife at her and demanded she give them all her valuables. The helpless victim showed them where the gold jewellwery and cash were kept. They fled with 170 grams of gold and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash.