Robotic trials now at KIA

  • Jun 03 2022, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 07:45 ist
Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH Photo

To help passengers get around the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the authorities there have installed 10 robot helpers.

Put up on a trial basis, these robots are designed to eventually help travellers get directed to the correct boarding gate, shopping areas, baggage claim and more.

Now seen as a trial in the airport’s existing terminal, the robots called 'Temi' will guide passengers to even drinking water facilities and washrooms. Airport officials said these are still on a pilot basis, and the robots are fed many more questions that can come from passengers.

More such robots are expected to the deployed once the Artificial Intelligence (AI) system integrated into their systems are upgraded. Every robot will be positioned on a chosen floor, but will not have the capability to cross floors.

A few other airports in the country had used robots to reduce human-contact points, disinfect premises and serve sanitisers during the pandemic.

