'Rowdies troubling you?' Bengaluru police chief asks Ullal residents

Bengaluru city police chief Kamal Pant paid a surprise visit to a few places in West Bengaluru and the Jnanabarathi police station on Thursday evening.

Pant interacted with the public in Ullal Upanagar and gathered information about drug peddlers and users in the area, including those arrested in the past.

The police chief also asked people if they face harassment from rowdies in the area, mentioning a few criminals by name.

After the interaction, he instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Sanjeev M Patil, to open a police outpost in Ullal headed by a sub-inspector and ensure police presence in the outpost 24/7.

He later visited the Jnanabarathi police station and asked the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the inspector about the pending heinous criminal cases and those on trial.

He also asked lower-rung officers if they are given regular day offs and instructed officers to grant them leave on time.